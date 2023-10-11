Zahid lauds Sarawak’s coordinated urban, rural development initiatives

KUCHING (Oct 11): The Sarawak government’s efforts in establishing regional development agencies to coordinate development, particularly in rural areas across the state, ought to be emulated by other states in the country, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister described the establishment of these agencies as ‘game changers’ especially in meeting the needs of rural folk.

“There are several developments carried out by Sarawak through the establishment of councils or boards, as well as development agencies in nine areas across Sarawak and this is something which other states in the country can learn from.

“We need to share this approach to bridge the urban-rural divide,” he told a press conference after chairing the rural executive councillors and ministers’ coordination meeting (Mexclub) here.

The nine regional agencies involved in the urban and rural coordination development are Highland Development Agency, Upper Rajang Development Agency, Northern Region Development Agency, Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency, Sri Aman Development Agency, Betong Division Development Agency, Rajang Delta Development Agency, Rascom Area Development Agency and the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

These agencies are set up to implement development projects that will uplift areas in the state particularly remote rural areas which are in need of basic infrastructure such as road connectivity, water and electricity supply.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Rural and Regional Development Minister, said his ministry will also continue to place emphasis on technological courses that are in line with the demand of various industries.

“Under the ministry, especially through Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and some regional board agencies, we have 251 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses and as such, we will emphasise on high-tech courses, especially those that match with the employment demand in existing industrial markets,” he said.

To a question on planned rural projects, Ahmad Zahid said these projects would continue to run with development allocation that had been channelled to the ministry.

“We will use more than 30 per cent of the allocation channelled to the ministry to implement new infrastructure projects, in addition to improvement works in Sarawak, Sabah and not forgetting rural areas in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Mexclub, a bi-annual meeting aimed at creating closer understanding and cooperation between the federal and state governments in matters related to rural development, also monitors and ensures that rural development programmes or projects be implemented effectively.

The meeting was attended by rural executive councillors of Sarawak, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor, Pahang, Kedah, Melaka, Johor and Perlis.

Also present were Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, and Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.