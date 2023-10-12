Abd Karim: MYAirline ‘irresponsible’ for abrupt operations suspension

KUCHING (Oct 12): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has hit out at the “irresponsible” management of MYAirline following its decision to suspend operations from today.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said the abrupt announcement has affected approximately 5,000 passengers in Sarawak, including a significant number of students.

“I see those who manage MYAirline are very irresponsible. You just can’t stop it just like that; there are so many that have bought tickets.

“I mean, you just abruptly stop that way; to me, it’s very irresponsible of those who manage. The least you can do is give some indication that you’re going to terminate your operation; at least people don’t jump into buying the tickets,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters when met at the Borneo Opera Festival Gala Night at the State Legislative Assembly building, here tonight.

Abdul Karim further urged the government and relevant authorities, specifically the federal Transport Ministry and Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom), to take action to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“It’s very irresponsible of MYAirline, whoever those who make those kinds of decisions.

“Traveling by air is already a necessity, especially for those from Sabah and Sarawak. We don’t have any other means, it’s only by air. And then you abruptly stop it that way – it’s totally ridiculous.”