AirAsia offers MYAirline passengers 50 pct base fare discount

KUCHING (Oct 12): AirAsia is offering a 50 per cent discount on base fares to MYAirline passengers whose travel plans have been disrupted by the airline’s decision to suspend its operations effective today.

The special offer is for all MYAirline passengers with confirmed flight bookings to and from Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang, Tawau, Kota Bharu, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu-Tawau, as well as Don Mueng-Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi-Bangkok from today until Nov 30, 2023, AirAsia said in a press release.

To redeem this offer, affected passengers can present their confirmed MYAirline flight bookings at AirAsia Sales Counters at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) in Sepang, Langkawi International Airport, Penang International Airport, Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (Kota Bharu), Kuching International Airport, Tawau Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, as well as Don Mueng International Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited Group CEO Bo Lingam said they empathised with all affected MYAirline passengers and their staff.

“We understand the stress and disruption this situation has caused and hope that this 50 per cent discount will assist affected passengers in making new travel arrangements, making full use of our extensive flight network to all key destinations.

“Our thoughts also go out to all the dedicated staff impacted by this situation. We recognise the talent and experience of MYAirline’s staff, and would like to extend a helping hand.

“We are pleased to consider hiring eligible and qualified individuals from MYAirline who share our passion for the industry and are willing to contribute their skills and expertise to our team. We encourage affected MYAirline staff to reach out to us and explore the possibilities of joining our Allstars family.”

The 50 per cent base fare is for one-way fare excluding airport tax, Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) fee, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply.

Earlier today, MYAirline said on its Facebook page that it had arrived at the decision to suspend operations “because of significant financial pressures that have made it necessary to suspend operations pending the shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation of the airline”.

On Oct 8, MYAirline announced that chief executive officer Rayner Teo had resigned effective Oct 7 citing health considerations.

Following the airline’s announcement, Mavcom said it must take responsibility and reimburse its customers who have booked its flights but can no longer travel.

The local industry aviation regulator ordered MYAirline “to immediately manage affected consumers which include amongst others, notifying them of the suspension, publishing the said notification in the airline’s available communication channels”.

MYAirline was launched in December 2022.