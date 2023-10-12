Budget 2024: SMIs still need help to recover from Covid-19, says Kapit businessman

KAPIT (Oct 12): The government has been urged to provide more assistance and support under Budget 2024 to the small and medium industries (SMIs), which are still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Po Keang Pharmacy managing director Teng Mee Hieng said the business environment was no longer what it once was and the government’s implementation of the minimum wage of RM1,500 had greatly increased overhead costs.

“SMIs rely heavily on the middle and lower income groups. Their businesses directly reflected in the market economy. Due to the skyrocketing prices of all commodities from hardware to food, the profit they earn is now much lower than before.

“Some are even struggling to support themselves. I hope the government will have a friendly policy on commerce and business,” said Teng, who is also DAP Kapit treasurer.

He also hoped parliamantarians would lobby for funding to upgrade the road from Sibu to Kapit and thereon to Putai, Baleh.

“A motorcycle lane is important, to ensure the safety of motorists, especially now when Kapit is already linked by road,” he said.

At the same time, Teng hopes that a bridge would be built across the Rajang River to encourage farmers to develop their land and ease the transportation of agricultural produce.

“Kapit has land bank for agricultural development. It is a pity that land remains undeveloped due to lack of capital and know-how. The lack of basic facilities hampered land development.

“For example, two local fruits, mawang and jackfruit, have high economic value and it is worth encouraging farmers to cultivate them in large quantities for export to increase their income. However it requires the government’s support,” said Teng.

He also said the urban migration of the population from Kapit has been a cause for concern and he hopes the government will find ways to create industries and better career opportunities so that the local people would not have to look elsewhere to earn a living.

In addition, Teng pointed out that because Kapit Hospital has not been expanded for at least 20 years, the existing buildings and facilities were no longer sufficient.

There is an urgent need for the government to build new buildings and add more medical equipment to cater to the people in the vast upstream areas who are demanding medical services, he said.

Teng also appealed for allocation to build a new dialysis centre to cater to the increasing number of kidney patients in Kapit as the existing centre in Kapit Hospital was overcrowded.