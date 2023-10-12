KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): Canada values defence cooperation with Malaysia as the Indo-Pacific is considered a region of great strategic and economic importance, says Canadian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Wayne Robson.

Speaking at the reception on board the HMCS Ottawa (Canadian naval ship) for distinguished guests and friends at the Sepanggar Port on Wednesday night, he said:

“The maiden visit of the HMCS Ottawa to Malaysia is part of Canada’s ongoing efforts to intensify our engagement in this region.

“In an increasingly complex global environment, Canada recognises the need to reinforce our support for security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

“Working closely with our allies and partners in the region has never been more important than it is today.”

Robson said the visit of HMCS Ottawa to Malaysia helped mark the enduring relationship between Canada and Malaysia, adding: “This visit is significant being the first by a Canadian Navy Ship to the State of Sabah.”

Secondly, it serves to illustrate the important values embraced by both countries, that is, democracy, desire for peace, stability and prosperity within the Indo-Pacific.

He continued: “Canada and Malaysia have worked alongside each other for a prosperous and safer world. Tonight’s reception provides an opportunity for us to remember these important milestones and to acknowledge that our work is not done. We must ensure that our relationship continues to mature.”

According to the Canadian High Commissioner, Canada and Malaysia’s defence and security cooperation is deep-rooted, and through the years, bilateral cooperation in defence and security, and in multilateral forums has also expanded.

Malaysia has been a member of Canada’s Military and Training Cooperation Programme since 1966; one of the first countries to join. In the intervening years, more than 650 officers and soldiers have been trained through the programme.

It was also pointed out that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has also facilitated the training of hundreds of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel in Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear operations through its Mantis programme.

At this juncture, Robson announced that the Malaysian and Canadian Armed Forces have reviewed the Mantis technical agreement, and it is currently in the final signing stages for renewal.

“It is a testament to the positive and productive relationship that our countries actually increased defence and security cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

From another perspective, the Canadian High Commissioner said Malaysia is an important trading partner for Canada as reflected in more and more Canadian products reaching Malaysians and vice versa.

“I am also encouraged to hear that Malaysia has ratified the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which has led to an increase in two-way trade between our countries,” he added.

Commanding Officer of HMCS Ottawa, Commander Sam Patchell, who also spoke at the reception, said Canada and Malaysia have long been partners, and a record 65 years of diplomatic relations was celebrated last year.

“Our stay in Malaysia is our fourth port visit of our Indo-Pacific deployment where we are working with our neighbours conducting forward naval presence operations.

“But, it is the first time a Canadian Navy vessel has visited Eastern Malaysia. Our visit here will include meetings, exchanges and tours with the Malaysian Navy, and even a friendly soccer (football) match.

“When we depart, we will meet with the Malaysian vessel at sea, once again reaffirming our partnership,” he said.

According to Commander Patchell, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) have collaborated through the Military Training Cooperation Programme since 1966, with more than 500 officers participating in Canadian training.

“Together, we contribute to the strengthening of peace, security, cooperation and friendly relations in the region.”

He said the HMCS Ottawa is one of four Royal Canadian Navy vessels deployed to the Indo-Pacific this year, “as we continue to build relationships with our allies, partners and friends in this region.”

On Ottawa’s presence here, the commander described it as Canada’s real example of her commitment to Pacific neighbours, forging connections between like-minded countries and collaborating in common causes.

“We are building enduring nation-to-nation, ship-to-ship, and, most importantly, person-to-person ties through events like this one. Together, we will continue to build a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in attending the reception.

Given that this is the first visit by a Canadian Navy ship to Sabah, Liew extended a warm welcome to the officers and sailors of the Ottawa on behalf of the State Government. “Welcome to Sabah, and enjoy your stay here,” she remarked.

Robson said the officers and crew were thrilled to be in the wonderful city of Kota Kinabalu.

“We appreciate the warm hospitality extended to our delegation and members of the Canadian Navy by the Vice Admiral Dato’ Pahlawan Hj Muhammad Ruzelme and the Port of Kota Kinabalu.

“Let me acknowledge the support we have received from the Office of the Chief Minister of Sabah and the City of Kota Kinabalu, and the port authorities for their assistance in welcoming the HMCS Ottawa,” he said, adding that this was a time for them to appreciate the diversity of people, cultures, and ecosystems in Malaysia.

The minister concurred with Robson that diversity is one thing that Canada and Malaysia share, in addition to their democratic values, their desire for peace, stability and prosperity within the Indo-Pacific region.

The Canadian High Commissioner expressed his appreciation to the many members of the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Ministry of Defence “for the close collaboration you have helped foster between our two countries.”

Patchell described Sabah as a beautiful country by virtue of its natural beauty and the beauty of the people.

In exchanging notes with the officers, Liew expressed the hope that they and the crew would find time to visit Sabah’s attractions, including the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre in Sandakan and Sipadan Island off the east coast of Sabah, one of the top dive sites in the world.

“Bring your families on your next visit to Sabah,” Liew suggested, to which HMCS Ottawa Plans Officer Lt Lucas Aubin said he would do so.

He took the opportunity to visit the Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park off Kota Kinabalu on Thursday.

According to Lt Aubin, he had heard about Sabah but didn’t know about the culture until he googled a year ago on learning that the HMCS Ottawa would be visiting the region.

Liew sportingly toured parts of the Canadian Navy vessel, including the naval gun on tank, accompanied by Commander Patchell, Deputy Fleet Commander First Admiral Dr Najhan and Kota Kinabalu Naval Base Commander Captain Muhamad Shakir of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

The ship VIP tour began at the Canadian Cyclone Helicopter site where guests, including Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang, were briefed by Air Officer Major Rob Millen on how the helicopter can be embarked to conduct surface and subsurface surveillance and control, utility and search and rescue missions.

And at the bridge (located at the stern of the ship), Lt Aubin described the area as the most important component of the ship.

“The bridge will always keep the ship safe. If there is a threat, we make sure the bridge works closely with the operations room to determine the type of threat,” he explained.

The 27-year-old 5,000-ton HMCS Ottawa leaves for Singapore this Saturday.