DAP man raises MBKS’s inaction in trash issue at Mile 6

KUCHING (Oct 12): Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong expressed disappointment over Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) inaction over the persistent littering problems at Lorong Ketek 3, Mile 6 here.

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said the garbage was not only an eyesore but could also pose a health risk to the community.

“Litters that are piled up may invite a variety of risks – health risk, fire risk and environmental risk – because they can get into our drainage systems, resulting in flash floods. Our local governments are accountable in ensuring that our people have access to a clean, safe, and healthy environment.

“However, it is disheartening to witness the persistent inaction on the part of MBKS when it comes to ensuring the cleanliness and safety of our neighborhoods,” he said in a statement today.

He stressed that keeping neighbourhoods safe and clean is not something that should be taken lightly.

“Waste removal is one of the regular, maintenance tasks that MBKS must hold its contractors accountable for.

“We strongly condemn this act of neglect and call for immediate action to rectify the situation, and therefore, MBKS must take immediate action to address the littering issue in Kuching, including but not limited to Lorong Ketek 3, Mile 6,” he said.