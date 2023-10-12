Daro folk asked to embrace cashless lifestyle with e-wallets

MUKAH (Oct 12): Daro residents have been asked to start practising a cashless lifestyle in accordance with changes in time.

In making the call, Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad said many facilities have been provided to move Sarawak towards a digital economy.

“In Sarawak alone, we already have SPay Global, QR Pay, DuitNow QR, Touch ‘n Go, and many more,” he said when launching the Cashless Community programme at the Daro community hall yesterday.

Safiee said cashless transactions have made the payment system more sophisticated.

“Through smartphones and computers, we can handle economic and financial matters.

“At the same time, society is not completely dependent on physical money because payments can be made online.

“These online transactions also directly facilitate payment and expand business widely,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the Covid-19 pandemic taught many lessons, where the digital economy was widely used, minimising physical meetings.

“Now the community is finally getting educated and starting to adapt it in their daily lives,” he added.

Among those present at the event were Agrobank chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin and Bank Negara Malaysia deputy governor Datuk Marzunisham Omar.