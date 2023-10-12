Fire investigation dog helps Bomba recover evidence from MMEA Miri building fire scene

MIRI (Oct 12): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has collected samples from the scene of the fire which occurred on the eighth floor of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri building at Pulau Melayu.

Bomba Zone 6 fire investigation division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the samples were collected yesterday (Oct 11).

“The investigation team used a canine unit, a dog named Wilf, which was specially brought in to assist in the investigation,” he said.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out on the eighth floor of the MMEA Miri building, which is still under construction.

A total of 14 water tanks were destroyed in the fire.