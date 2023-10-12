Hospital Sentosa seeks patient’s family to arrange for discharge

KUCHING (Oct 12): Sentosa Hospital here is looking for the next-of-kin of Wong Yik Khiong, 42, who has been warded at the hospital since July 14 this year.

In a statement, the hospital said Wong’s last known address is Lot 4459, Lorong 3 Permy Jaya in Miri.

It is seeking the patient’s next of kin to arrange for his discharge and medicine intake.

Those with information can call the social welfare medical officer Sukran Kana on 082-612321/612132/610252/612898 (ext. 335) or 011-58552256 during office hours.

The hospital can also be contacted on 082-612321/612132/610252/612898 (ext. 407).