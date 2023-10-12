Kuching chosen to host International Choir Competition, Forum and Workshop 2025

KUCHING (Oct 12): Kuching has been selected as the host of the International Choir Competition, Forum and Workshop 2025 organised by the German cultural organisation, Interkultur, said Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak).

The International Choir Competition in Kuching, Sarawak is expected to attract a total of 1,000 participants – 200 of whom are from the local choral communities, while around 800 international participants are expected to join the event.

No exact date of when the event will be held in Kuching has been revealed by the organisers during press time, however.

According to BESarawak, the reason why Kuching was chosen is because Sarawak’s rich, multi-ethnic culture makes it the perfect destination for the competition, especially given its reputation for hosting international events.

“Sarawak hosts the Rainforest World Music Festival which attracts approximately 20,000 music revellers every year and the recent Borneo Sonic Music Festival with a turnout of over 20,000 festival goers,” added BESarawak in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan also hoped that Interkultur and their delegates would take the opportunity to explore Sarawak’s music scene and collaborate with local talents on future initiatives.

“Music is an inherent part of Sarawak’s culture since we are a culturally and linguistically diverse part of Asia. Traditional and ethnic music is an important part of our cultural gatherings,” said Snowdan in the BESarawak press statement.

BESarawak revealed that Interkultur events are centred around the belief that singing unites different cultures and worldviews according to their motto, “Singing together brings nations together”.

Meanwhile, Interkultur’s vice president Stefan Bohlander, in the same press statement, also commented that Interkultur’s philosophy is that choral singing is a socially inclusive activity that is free from discrimination and prejudice.

“Sarawak is well known for its peaceful and welcoming attitude which is a priority for Interkultur events.

“We believe that the International Choir Competition will boost mutual respect and understanding between cultures,” expressed Bohlander.

Interkultur is the world’s leading organiser of international choir competitions and festivals and has been making decisive contributions to the choral world for decades.

Since being founded in 1988, Interkultur has built bridges between more than 10,000 choirs and 450,000 singers from all over the world.

More information about Interkultur is available at www.interkultur.com.