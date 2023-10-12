Kuching engineer loses RM182,000 to YOMAEX crypto scam

KUCHING (Oct 12): Sarawak police recorded another YOMAEX cryptocurrency investment scam case yesterday (Oct 11).

In a statement today, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the engineer in a local firm here reported losing around RM182,000 to the scam.

“The victim met a woman known as Lucy on Facebook in May this year, who later introduced him to cryptocurrency investment,” said Mohd Azman.

He said the victim was later added to a WhatsApp group and was introduced to a person named ‘Mr Lim’, who was supposedly the YOMAEX manager.

The victim, who was confident of the investment, then made nine transactions totalling around RM182,000 to nine bank accounts between August and September this year.

“The victim also told police that the buying and selling of the cryptocurrency was personally handled by himself. The victim also claimed that he had received RM4,524 in profit through the investment,” Mohd Azman said.

Early this month, the victim wanted to withdraw everything from his YOMAEX account, which supposedly totalled US$375,763 (over RM1.772 million), but was told by the suspect (Mr Lim) to pay 5 per cent of the amount.

Feeling cheated, he then proceeded to lodge a police report.

The case is being investigated under Section 402 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Yesterday it was reported that a pensioner in his early 70s here lost nearly RM700,000 after he was cheated by a YOMAEX cryptocurrency investment scam, which he joined in February this year.

Mohd Azman advised the public to only invest in investment platforms recognised by Bank Negara and the Securities Commission Malaysia.

He said those requiring financial and investment advice should only contact registered agents.

“Never click a link to download an Android Package Kit (APK) as we can never know if it is safe or malicious,” he added.

Checks on companies or websites can be made via www.bnm.gov.my, or BNM Telelink on 1-300-885465 (Bank Negara Malaysia), or with the Securities Commission Malaysia on www.sc.com.my or 03-62048999.

“Contact the National Scam Response Centre on 997 if you are a victim of cyber scams (phone scam, love scam, e-commerce, non-existent loans) and if you’ve just made a money transfer to any of the suspects’ bank accounts or e-wallets,” he added.