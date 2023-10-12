Kuching’s ‘Vanilla Ice Cream’ vocal recital to feature songs from popular musicals

KUCHING (Oct 12): ‘Vanilla Ice Cream – A Vocal Recital by Claudia Mas Peter’ on Oct 21, 2023 here will feature a programme of songs from popular musicals.

The vocal and piano instructor’s recital will be held at Euphony Hall, 2nd Floor Sublot 43, Survey Lot 3544, TT3 Plaza, Off Jalan Canna starting 7pm.

Claudia will be accompanied on piano by Jonah Lim, with guest performances by Jeremy Then and Brian Chen.

She said the recital will be fully musical, which is unusual for Kuching as the performances are usually opera vocal recitals.

“What I love about musicals is that they are an escape into a different, more interesting, more sonically beautiful place. Musicals tend not to work as well in film – because our expectation of film is that it is a more realistic expression.

“Musicals require a certain amount of freedom to imagine worlds which are unlike our own. They inhabit a world of heightened passions and heightened emotions where people are thrust into song by the events of the play. This freedom allows me to give some wonderful advantages over other forms of storytelling through music,” Claudia, who is from Neko Music Center, told The Borneo Post today.

The soprano is no stranger to musicals having performed in the Sarawak State Symphony Orchestra’s (SONS) production of ‘Mamma Mia’ in 2018 to 2019 as the lead character Sophie and last year in the Kenyah musical ‘Mesai Muit – An Evening in Long Moh’ by Dr Chong Peklin.

The ‘Vanilla Ice Cream’ programme will include ‘Pulled’ (The Addams Family musical); ‘Home’ (Beauty and the Beast musical); ‘Your Daddy’s Son’ (Ragtime musical); ‘All Falls Down’ (Chaplin: The Musical); ‘In His Eyes’ (Jekyll & Hyde musical); and ‘Fly, Fly, Away’ (Catch Me If You Can musical).

The guest performers will sing ‘Out There’ (The Hunchback of Notre Dame musical) and ‘This is the Moment’ (Jekyll & Hyde musical).

There will also be a special group performance of ‘Ice Cream/Sincere’ (The Music Man musical).

“As the theme of the vocal recital is ‘Vanilla Ice Cream’, guests will receive free ice cream too!” added Claudia.

For tickets priced at RM35 each or for further information, contact Claudia on 013-8308255 or Eddie on 012-8898800.