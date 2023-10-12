Matang man who set fire to late granddad’s motorcycle gets six months’ jail

KUCHING (Oct 12): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 30-year-old man to six months in jail for committing mischief by setting his late grandfather’s motorcycle on fire.

Amerul Zaiyanee Abdul Aziz pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi, who ordered for his jail sentence to take effect from today.

He was charged under Section 435 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 14 years, or a fine, upon conviction.

Amerul committed the offence at a flat in Taman Dahlia, Jalan Matang here around 8pm on Oct 7, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Amerul’s mother saw him going on a rampage without any apparent reason.

Amerul proceeded to set fire to the motorcycle belonging to his late grandfather, which was parked under the flat.

Although the fire was extinguished in time, his mother and other family members felt frightened and threatened by Amerul’s action.

She filed a police report in which she valued the loss at RM1,000.

Amerul was arrested around 10pm the next day.

It is understood that he had intended to go somewhere on the night of the incident, but became dissatisfied and enraged when the motorcycle would not start.

This caused him to set the bike on fire.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Amerul was unrepresented by legal counsel.