Mavcom says MYAirline must still refund customers who booked tickets after stopping ops

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): MYAirline must take responsibility and reimburse its customers who have booked its flights but can no longer travel after the budget flyer suspended its operations abruptly, the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) said today.

The local industry aviation regulator ordered MYAirline “to immediately manage affected consumers which include amongst others, notifying them of the suspension, publishing the said notification in the airline’s available communication channels”.

“The Commission stands firm that MYAirline is still liable to refund consumers who have purchased tickets but are unable to travel.

“Mavcom has instructed MYAirline to immediately manage affected consumers which include amongst others, notifying them of the suspension, publishing the said notification in the airline’s available communication channels,” it said in a statement after the airline announced that it was no longer flying this morning.

Mavcom said MYAirline’s customers who bought tickets to fly from today onwards contact the company’s complaint channel for inquiries and support regarding their bookings.

It also said it has ordered MYAirline to stop all booking and sales of its flights on all platforms until further notice.

“Meanwhile, the commission is currently investigating the airline based on internal reviews and complaints received regarding the airline’s unpaid statutory payments to its employees, amongst others,” Mavcom said.

The regulator said it is in close communication with the airline and will provide information about ongoing developments in due course.

Earlier this morning, MYAirline cited financial pressures as the reason for its abrupt suspension of its operations with immediate effect until further notice.

The company said the suspension is needed because pending its shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation for its future stability.

The airline told affected passengers not to head to the airport and to find alternative travel plans for their destinations. — Malay Mail