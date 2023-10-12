Minister: TikTok’s compliance with Malaysian laws unsatisfactory, needs prompt improvement

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said TikTok’s compliance with Malaysian laws is still unsatisfactory and must be improved promptly.

He said he personally stressed the matter during a meeting with TikTok’s top management, led by Tiktok Global vice-president Helena Lersch, yesterday.

Fahmi said apart from running its operations in accordance with Malaysian guidelines and laws, TikTok must also be more proactive in curbing the spread of fake news and defamatory content on the platform, including the spread of Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior (CIB).

“TikTok management acknowledges the weaknesses in their response due to the absence of a representative in Malaysia at the moment,” he posted on Facebook today.

Fahmi said the meeting aimed to obtain explanations regarding several issues related to the increasing spread of fake news on the social media platform and the operation of TikTok Shop in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said TikTok was also reminded to seek solutions to issues related to advertising purchases and content distribution on the platform.

He said the government takes a strong stance on this matter, following complaints from businesses, the public, and media agencies that have been greatly affected by advertisements placed directly with the social media platform.

“TikTok has given their assurance to increase cooperation with the Malaysian Government. Furthermore, they also pledged commitment to hold further discussions as soon as possible to find solutions to these issues,” he added. – Bernama