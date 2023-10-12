Miri Marine police seize over half million ciggies in contraband op

MIRI (Oct 12): Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 seized more than half a million cigarettes believed to be duty unpaid and a van worth a total of RM731,000 during an operation at Jalan Cahaya Lopeng on Tuesday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said in a statement the van driver was also arrested in the operation dubbed ‘Op Taring’.

“In the operation on Oct 10, the raiding team had stopped a van at the road side of Jalan Cahaya Lopeng at around 7.30am.

“When checked, various types of cigarettes were found in the van. And when interrogated, the driver failed to produce any valid document from the Customs (Department), and therefore the items were suspected to be contraband,” said Alexson.

He said a total of 500,000 sticks of ‘Premium International’ cigarettes were seized, along with 50,000 sticks of ‘Luxury Red’ Era cigarettes, and 80,000 sticks of ‘Luxury Menthol’ Era cigarettes.

Alexson said all seized items and the suspect were handed over to the investigating officer for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.