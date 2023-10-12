Mockery for Terengganu to force gymnasts towards wushu due to attire, national sports figures say

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): The PAS government in Terengganu was being disrespectful of athletes’ dedication to their chosen sports by forcing the state’s female gymnast to compete in the wushu team due to their attire, said members of the Malaysian sporting fraternity.

Malaysia Olympians Association (MOA) president Noraseela Khalid said the move was not only unfair to the gymnasts, but also made a mockery of both wushu and gymnastics.

“They have chosen their sport to compete and perform to the best of their abilities — body, mind, and spirit — and there is nothing more important to them than this.

“We have witnessed many talented individuals drift away or abandon their pursuit of sporting excellence at a young age for various reasons, and this situation is undoubtedly one of them,” she told the Malay Mail.

National sports analyst Datuk Pekan Ramli said it was unrealistic to expect any athlete to abandon the sport to which they have dedicated themselves and suddenly pick up another in which they have not shown interest.

However, he couched his answer by saying such moves might be acceptable if the athletes agreed and were not coerced.

“Whatever the reason, without any prejudice for reasons that may not be liked by many parties or disputed by the sports lovers, but we have to respect it because in sports it is like a ‘local rules’ that will go beyond all the existing rules,” he said.

According to Noraseela, multicultural Malaysia should be beyond infringing on athletes’ freedom to pursue the sports of their choosing just because of the attire associated with the sport.

She said athletes should be getting Malaysians’ full support for them to reach their potential, rather than having arbitrary obstacles thrown their way that risked derailing their pursuits and turning them away from sports.

“As a nation, we should unite to promote and support inclusivity, not only in terms of representation and equality but also in advancing progressive causes that have a meaningful impact on our people and our nation,” she said.

Former national gymnast Sarina Sundara Rajah said moves such as Terengganu’s would only further deter girls from participating in sports, especially gymnastics.

Already facing a culture of exclusion and gender discrimination, she said this was yet another barrier that could discourage those with potential from advancing in a sport of their choosing or even taking it up at all.

“When female athletes perform, their attire often becomes a topic of conversation. This issue is not unique to Malaysia, as it is yet another example of how women’s bodies are constantly objectified, leaving them feeling shamed or sexualised.

“Women have long struggled for the right to participate in sports,” she said.

Sarina, a gold medallist in the 1998 Commonwealth Games and 2001 SEA Games, said the latest development highlighted the need for Malaysia to put in place laws and policies to ensure both boys and girls get equal opportunities in sports.

She also said there were existing solutions to Terengganu’s ban on the state’s female gymnasts from competing in the Sukma due to their attire, which some Muslim countries have already put in place.

“In gymnastics, athletes from nations where leotards are not considered appropriate can wear a unitard for more modest attire.

“These full-body garments provide complete coverage of the athlete’s arms and legs, offering a modest alternative to the traditional leotard. While it has always been permitted, this allows Muslim athletes to compete with confidence and respect for their cultural or religious customs,” she said.

The founding president of Safe Sport Malaysia said that in 2021, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) approved the use of head coverings for gymnasts at major events if these comply with safety and clothing requirements.

“This latest change to the longstanding uniform rules aims to address the sexualisation of female athletes in the sport.

“It is encouraging to see international governing bodies taking a stand and amending their rules to include everyone. Given the flexibility in the uniform choice for gymnasts, one might wonder what constitutes a Shariah-compliant attire,” she said.

Sarina said that the state of Terengganu presents distinctive challenges that need to be addressed with specific solutions to ensure that female gymnasts are afforded the same opportunities, recognition, and support as their male counterparts.

“Ultimately, athletes should not have to choose between sport and human rights, and those delivering sport should not dictate the path of their athletic careers.

“We will have to keep fighting these battles, which is a complete distraction from the incredible things women are achieving in sport, but the good news is that there is a growing awareness of these issues.

“The 2024 Sukma could be a turning point in revolutionising the attire worn by Muslim female gymnasts in Malaysia, allowing them to stay in the sport they love and focus solely on their performance,” she said.

On October 6, Terengganu Gymnastics Association president Abdul Razak Mat Amin confirmed that the state’s female gymnasts would be transferred to its wushu team for next year’s Sukma as the PAS state government rejected their sporting attire for not being compliant with the Shariah.

He said he met three times with the state exco to propose acceptable attire but was rejected every time. — Malay Mail