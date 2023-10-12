MYAirline suspends operations from today until further notice

KUCHING (Oct 12): MYAirline has announced the suspension of its operations effective today until further notice.

In a press release posted on its Facebook page early this morning, the airline said it came to the decision “because of significant financial pressures that have made it necessary to suspend operations pending the shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation of the airline.”

In a statement from the Board of Directors, MYAirline said: “We deeply regret and apologise for having to make this decision as we understand the impact it will have on our loyal passengers, dedicated employees, and partners.

“We have worked tirelessly to explore various partnership and capital raising options to prevent this suspension. Unfortunately, the constraints of time have left us with no alternative but to take this decision.”

The airline said it understands the inconvenience caused and said it is committed to assisting passengers through this situation.

It called on passengers to reach out by emailing [email protected].

“Our support team will be readily available to provide their assistance. In the meantime, we are advising affected passengers to not head to the airport and seek for alternative travel arrangements to their destinations,” said the airline.

According to the airline, the board, shareholders, and staff are working to resume operations as quickly as possible.

“But at this stage we are unable to commit to any timeline. We reiterate our sincerest apologies for any difficulty and inconvenience arising from this suspension and will do our utmost to provide any updates which become available,” said the airline.

On Oct 8, MYAirline announced that chief executive officer Rayner Teo had resigned effective Oct 7 citing health considerations.

The low-cost carrier said chief operating officer Stuart Cross would assume the responsibilities of interim CEO.

MYAirline had said then that it was in advanced stages of finalising strategic partnerships that hold significant promise for the future growth of the airline.

It also said its operations remained steadfast although it has been necessary to consolidate certain routes as it transitions from its first summer to winter flight schedules.

Last month, MYAirline had announced that its scheduled Kuala Lumpur-Miri route flights had been temporarily halted from Oct 10 due to route realignment until further notice.

Sarawak Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin had suggested the airline reduce its flights to Miri rather than terminating the route, as well as that of Kuala Lumpur-Sibu, entirely.

MYAirline was launched in December 2022.