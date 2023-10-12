No indiscriminate cutting of trees in MBKS areas, mayor assures

KUCHING (Oct 12): Only trees that pose a safety risk to the public in areas under the jurisdiction of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be cut down after consultation with experts, mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has assured.

Responding to netizens’ concerns about century-old trees being chopped down in Padungan area recently, Wee promised that the council will not resort to cutting trees unless the safety of the public has been threatened, particularly during the rainy season.

“During the raining season, we sent our consultants to have a look at the trees and some of the trees were not able to withstand strong wind,” Wee told a press conference at MBKS headquarters yesterday.

Moreover, the Kuching South mayor said, MBKS was in the midst of formulating a masterplan for the landscaping of the whole Padungan area, including installing a better lighting system.

“So, please be reassured, I appreciate and am quite happy to see the public’s response to the matter. We don’t cut trees for no reason. That is not my way of doing things.”

Furthermore, Wee added, the council has recently awarded a tender for a road diversion project at Jalan Kwong Lee Bank and the preservation of the trees affected by the road construction will be taken into consideration.

In the effort to promote a more sustainable city, Wee said the council will be revamping the community park at Hui Sing, after a similar project was carried out at Kenyalang Park’s traffic garden, to install better leisure facilities for the elderly and children.

Wee also assured the public the council is keeping close tabs on the issues faced by residents in the city, including traffic management.