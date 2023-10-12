Parliament to discuss help for victims in Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): The Dewan Rakyat will discuss, among others, measures taken by Malaysia to help victims in Gaza, Palestine, following Israel’s action in blocking access to basic necessities such as electricity, food, water, and gas.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) to the Foreign Minister during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT).

There will also be a question on the haze problem in the country by Datuk Idris Ahmad (PN-Bagan Serai) to the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change on the law that could be enforced on neighbouring countries accountable for causing the country to be engulfed in haze.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) is also seeking an answer from the Minister of Communications and Digital regarding law enforcement measures and public awareness of the danger of cyber threats with the use of artificial intelligence tools by cybercriminals to hack passwords, leak information and deceive users resulting in data breaches and financial losses.

Also to be forwarded during the question and answer session is a question by Datuk Suhaimi Nasir (BN-Libaran) to the Minister of Local Government Development regarding the ministry’s initiative to help hawkers obtain business licenses and locations to carry out their businesses.

After the oral questions and answers, the session will continue with the second reading of the Suruhanjaya Industri Perkhidmatan Air Negara (Amendment) Bill 2023.

This Dewan Rakyat is sitting for 32 days until Nov 30. — Bernama