Police warn planned assembly at Sibu court unlawful, will act against all involved (Video)

KUCHING (Oct 12): The police have issued a warning to those involved in a planned unlawful assembly at the Sibu Court Complex on Oct 17.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata stressed police will not hesitate to take stern action against anyone planning to gather at the court for the case management of a recent riot case, which is framed under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

“We have detected certain parties who are planning to hold an assembly at the Sibu Court Complex to show their support to those who are involved in the case,” Mancha told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here this morning.

He said as of Oct 8, police have received a sixth report in connection with the riot and planned assembly.

Investigation papers, he said, have been opened under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The public are reminded to not take part in this assembly to avoid any chances of creating public disorder,” Mancha advised.

He stressed police will also act against anyone who refuses to follow the instructions of any law enforcement on the ground.

According to him, the police are ready to face any possibilities in the event of the assembly being held, adding there are sufficient personnel and assets on standby.

He also warned the public not to spread any false information regarding the case.