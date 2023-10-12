Premier rubbishes rumours S‘wak govt to take over MYAirline

KUCHING (Oct 12): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has denied rumours that the state government is planning to take over low-cost carrier MYAirline.

He clarified that the Sarawak government’s primary focus remains on acquiring MASwings.

“No, the Sarawak government will not take over MYAirline.

“What happened was my son went there with his friends for a company dialogue, which later led to speculations. So now everyone is watching over my son and I think it’s not fair,” he told reporters after officiating at the inauguration of Taiyo Yuden’s new factory building at the Sama Jaya High Tech Park here today.

Abang Johari stressed the government’s commitment is to acquire MASwings.

“We (the state government) are focused on MASwings.

“Negotiations are still ongoing and further details would be provided at a later stage,” he added.

Last month, Abang Johari said Sarawak plans to expand the operation of MASwings to serve the BIMP-EAGA region once it has successfully completed the acquisition.

MASwings currently provides the Rural Air Service to Sabah and Sarawak.

MYAirline announced the immediate suspension of its operations early this morning.

This led the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) to declare that the budget airline must take responsibility and reimburse customers who have booked its flights but can no longer travel.