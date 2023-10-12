Sabah govt identifying land for new industrial park

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): The State government is in the midst of identifying land for the proposed industrial park in the Kota Belud-Kota Marudu area.

State Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe said an agency under his ministry had inspected the land and they were working with the State Land and Survey Department for the identification process.

“Not every location is suitable for building an industrial park due to terrain and other related issues, but we have already taken an initiative on this matter.

“Hopefully, in half a year from now, we are able to identify the land and then draft a master plan for the integrated park which would be located near the Pan Borneo highway.

“How big will the park be? As big as possible. But we are still identifying so I cannot give any exact figures at the moment,” he told reporters after officiating the Automation and Digital Forum organised by Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF) at Le Meridian Hotel here on Thursday.

Recently, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had announced two proposed industrial parks in Sabah, one in Kimanis focusing on oil and gas industries while the other at the Kota Marudu-Kota Belud area will be a general industrial park.

Phoong said it was him that brought the Cabinet paper earlier this year for more industrial zones or parks to be built in Sabah to woo and prepare the state for future investors.

The Luyang assemblyman opined that Sabah should be more aggressive in creating more of said areas not only to secure foreign investments but also to accommodate them.

“Several investors have expressed their interest in putting money into Sabah but our industrial land is depleting at a rapid rate. An example of this is Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) which is only left with 20 percent available land.

“So I think that is the reason why I brought the paper to the Cabinet, which is to inform the need for more industrial parks here so we can tap into foreign investments and help our local small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and it was approved.

“The Chief Minister had recently announced there would be two industrial parks to be built here. Actually, there should be more but the two are what the government has identified at this point in time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phoong had officiated MIDF’s new Sabah office at Aeropod Commercial Square here on Thursday before delivering a keynote address for the MIDF-organised Automation and Digital Forum Series titled “Driving Business Thru Digitalisation and Automation – THE JOURNEY TOGETHER”.

Phoong in his address said when talking about automation, digitalisation and Industry 4.0, everyone must be prepared for the challenges they bring, which drive them to be more progressive and forward-thinking as they strive to build a competitive, resilient and dynamic nation.

He said overcoming these challenges is essential to stay ahead of competitors and move up the global value chain, leading to long-term economic growth for Malaysia, adding that competitiveness lies in the ability to adapt to market shifts and technological trends.

“To address some of these challenges, the government through MIDF has made available various scheme funds that can assist businesses to adopt automation and digitalisation in their operations. These government funds are offered at very affordable financing rate as low as two percent per annum on monthly rest for SMEs.

“With ample funds and government assistance, Malaysian companies should utilise these resources and prioritise future-oriented strategies. Embracing innovation and forging smart partnerships will propel industry growth. It is crucial for companies to adopt automation and other intelligent technologies, invest in talent development by retraining and upskilling their workforce, and engage in collaborations with the numerous training institutions present in the country,” he said.

After the launch, MIDF presented a mock cheque of its 2022 business zakat contribution to Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) chairman Datuk Seri Yahya Hussain.

Earlier in his speech, MIDF group chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat said the Automation and Digital Forum aims to bring together industry leaders, experts, entrepreneurs and policy makers to discuss and showcase the latest trends, technologies and strategies towards Industry 4.0, which is in line with the New Industrial Masterplan 2030 (NIMP).

Abdul Rahman said not only does the forum align with the government’s ongoing dedication to promoting automation and digitalisation in Malaysia, but it also seeks to facilitate direct engagement between current and prospective MIDF clients and representatives.

He said additionally, it aims to foster meaningful dialogues and potential partnerships by bringing together MIDF representatives, government officials and representatives from trade and business associations in Sabah.

“To achieve the goals of the New Industrial Masterplan 2030, it is crucial for local companies, especially SMEs, to prepare themselves for the use of technology and automation in their business operations.

“When discussing technology and digitalisation, it is crucial to anticipate and embrace the accompanying challenges as they compel us to adopt a more progressive and forward-looking approach in our efforts to construct a competitive, resilient and dynamic nation.

“Tackling these challenges is imperative for maintaining a lead over competitors and elevating Malaysia’s position in the global value chain, ultimately fostering sustainable economic growth. The capacity to adapt to market fluctuations and technological advancements is crucial to sustaining competitiveness,” he said.