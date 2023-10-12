Sabah to hold first Anime, Comics, and Games Music Festival

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): Local radio station Kupi Kupi FM on Thursday announced the first Anime, Comics, and Games (ACG) Music Festival in Sabah, “Borneo Matsuri,” set to take place on October 21 and 22 at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

The two-day festival, in collaboration with Projek Hikayat and Hobbycon, promises to immerse its attendees in the world of ACG music, offering an unforgettable experience for anime enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

“Borneo Matsuri aims to celebrate the vibrant Japanese ACG culture and its remarkable impact on fans across the globe, especially in Borneo.

“Once a niche community, the ACG scene in Borneo has blossomed into a subculture that deserves recognition for its artistic and creative talents, especially among the local youth.

“As a response to this, Kupi Kupi FM created Borneo Matsuri to be the platform that catapults these young talents into the spotlight, providing them with a chance to showcase their skills, from breathtaking cosplay to mesmerizing performances,” said Kupi Kupi FM general manager Lester Calvin Miol.

He said Borneo Matsuri is more than just a gathering of ACG fans; it’s a pathway for the youth to develop their interests and passions into something extraordinary.

He also emphasises the importance of recognising and nurturing this growing community.

“The ACG community is an understated culture yet you see it bloom from a tiny seed to become an internationally recognized force to be reckoned with.

“Borneo Matsuri, organized by Kupi Kupi FM, is honored to be part of this growing community, as this unique festival promises to be a fun-filled day for youths and families alike to bond,” he added.

In the spirit of giving back to the community, Lester said Borneo Matsuri is extending its warm invitation to local orphanages.

“We believe in the power of entertainment to bring joy and create lasting memories and by inviting orphanages to participate in Borneo Matsuri, we aim to provide new and exciting entertainment experiences to those who truly need it. It is our sincere hope that this gesture will brighten their day and inspire them to embrace creativity and passion,” he explained.

Borneo Matsuri is expected to redefine the ACG festival scene in Borneo. The combined expertise and dedication of these organisations will ensure a top-notch festival, meticulously crafted to captivate and inspire attendees.

The festival’s program boasts a dynamic lineup of guests and activities, including live performances by renowned local artists, exhilarating cosplay showcases, exclusive merchandise booths, engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and much more.

According to Lester in a press conference, attendees can expect a truly new experience, with opportunities to connect with like-minded fans, meet industry professionals, and discover new and exciting facets of ACG.