Sarawak’s junior water polo team wins national title in Ipoh

KUCHING (Oct 12): Sarawak’s junior water polo team enjoyed a fruitful outing at the 58th Milo-PRM Malaysia Invitational Age Group Water Polo Championship at the Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre in Ipoh, Perak on Oct 6-8.

The team coached by national head coach Voon Yong Hui bagged the Boys U16 title after outplaying Negeri Sembilan 15-7 in the final.

In the preliminary stage, Sarawak beat Negeri Sembilan 18-6 and they continued their winning run by beating Perak 20-5 in the second match.

This was followed by a 19-4 victory over Kuala Lumpur.

Sarawak was represented by the same team that won the Majlis Sukan Sekolah-Sekolah Malaysia (MSSM) water polo competition at the Darul Ehsan Aquatic Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor in August.

“This is a very good outing for Sarawak despite that we did not send a full team as some of the players are having their exams. We only managed to send nine out of the 13 who won at MSSM,” Voon told The Borneo Post today.

“I am very happy with the results and I can see vast improvement in the team after the MSSM meet.”

He said the team was well prepared for the competition and is now training for the challenge of the 2nd Kuching Invitational Water Polo Cup 2023, which will be held at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre on Nov 23-26.

“The Milo-PRM Malaysia Invitational Age Group Water Polo Championship also served as a selection ground for the coming 11th Asian Age Group Championship in New Clark City, Luzon, the Philippines from Dec 3 to 14.

“With the outstanding performance in the recent competition, I am quite confident that some players from Sarawak will be selected for the national team,” he added.