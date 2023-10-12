Second Cheongsam Cultural Festival set in Kuching for Oct 21

KUCHING (Oct 12): The second edition of the ‘Cheongsam Cultural Festival: Love of Cheongsam, Beauty of the East’ will take place at Malaysia-China Friendship Park and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) community hall on Oct 21.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the cultural festival is organised by Sarawak Federation of Chinese Women Associations in collaboration with the council, and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

“One of the main objectives is to nurture a sense of pride within the community, celebrating their diverse culture,” he told a press conference at MBKS headquarters yesterday.

Activities taking place at the Malaysia-China Friendship Park are the ‘Walk in the Garden’ featuring over 500 participants in traditional Chinese attire, ‘Chess in the Garden’, and ‘Fun Life Sketch Workshop’ from 8am to 12pm.

Wee said the organiser will attempt to enter the Malaysia Book of Records for the largest number of participants wearing cheongsam – a record that was achieved last year at the same festival with 316 participants.

Meanwhile, he said a Sarawak Asian Cheongsam Competition will be held at the MBKS community hall featuring three categories: Group A for those aged 18 to 45; Group B for those aged above 45; and Group C for those aged between five and 12 years.

Cash prizes await the winners in each category.

Registration forms for the competition must be submitted by Oct 14. Contact organising chairlady Anna Lau on 012-2920613 for more information.