SMK Bintulu’s Team Sentinels grand winner of 2023 Shell Nxplorers Sarawak Challenge

MIRI (Oct 12): Team Sentinels from SMK Bintulu was announced the state champion of Shell NXplorers 2023 Sarawak Challenge, Shell’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) related competition, which concluded at Sarawak Shell Berhad’s office here.

Team Girl Code from SMK Lutong, meanwhile, emerged as first runner-up of the competition which challenged school students to work in teams to design and develop solutions to real-world problems within the nexus of food-water-energy.

Both schools will represent Sarawak at the national Shell NXplorers Malaysia challenge, which will take place in Kuala Lumpur this November 8.

“I am truly impressed with the innovative solutions developed by all our finalists today. This is a testament that fostering STEM education at an early stage creates an impact in developing leaders of tomorrow, who will strive to contribute towards a sustainable future.

“This is why, we at Shell are investing in our youths and equipping them with the right skills and tools, while developing future innovators and engineers via Shell NXplorers Malaysia,” said general manager of Sarawak Gas, Shell Malaysia Upstream, Choong Yen Li, in her officiating address at the closing ceremony.

Team Sentinels comprising Jaynerson Joelee, Anselm Wong Jing Ern and Allyson Yot Linton invented ‘Mr. Mister’, which was a versatile mist sprayer designed for portability and compatibility with various fan models. The innovative solution incorporates technology inclusive of temperature and humidity sensors. These sensors enable Mr. Mister to detect and respond to varying environmental conditions, primarily focusing on temperature fluctuations.

In addition to its sensor capabilities, Mr. Mister provides users with a convenient mobile app. This app empowers users to have precise control over the cooling thresholds implemented by the mist sprayer. By using the mobile app, individuals can easily customise and adjust the misting levels to suit their specific needs. Whether it’s a scorching afternoon heat or a muggy evening, Mr. Mister’s integration with the app ensures that cooling relief is just a few taps away, creating a comfortable environment tailored to the user’s preferences.

“We would like to thank Shell for this opportunity to be a part of the Shell NXplorers programme, which has taught us on thinking out of the box and the value of teamwork.

“We believe these aspects are crucial in identifying real-life problems the world faces today and working on solutions to address them. We are eager to be a part of the national challenge and hope to make Sarawak proud,” shared members of Team Sentinels.

The first runner up, Team Girl Code from SMK Lutong, has Nirelly Efua Nigel, Violete Sim and Ashley Saran Francis in the team.

Their invention ‘Compost Manager’ is an E-Compost composting system designed to meticulously monitor both the conditions and progress of compost heaps. With the integration of a user-friendly app, Compost-Mate simplifies the monitoring process, making it accessible to composting enthusiasts of all levels. By providing real-time data on essential factors such as temperature, humidity, and aeration, this invention ensures that the composting process remains optimised for efficiency and effectiveness.

Moreover, Compost Manager goes beyond just being a monitoring tool; it also serves as a resource for beginners venturing into the world of composting. The accompanying app offers valuable information and guidance tailored specifically for novices, enabling them to grasp the fundamentals of composting with ease. By combining state-of-the-art technology with educational support, this invention empowers individuals to embark on their composting journey confidently and successfully.

Additionally, the most innovative award went to SMK Kidurong’s Team Synex. Their invention S.H.I.E.L.D (Sensing Heat Index Environment and Lifesigns Device), comprises a comprehensive two-part solution designed to monitor and deliver real-time data on both environmental temperature and human vital signs. In the realm of environmental monitoring, the first component of the system S.H.I.E.L.D. Environment tracks temperature levels, ensuring a constant vigilance over the conditions. Simultaneously, S.H.I.E.L.D. Lifesigns focuses on human vital signs, prioritising the well-being and safety of individuals in the monitored environment.

Eight schools made it to the state-level final of Shell NXplorers Sarawak and they were SMK Asyakirin, SMK Baru Bintulu, SMK Bintulu, SMK Kidurong, SMK Lutong, SMK Pujut, SMK Riam and SMK Singai.

With the support of the Ministry of Education, Shell NXplorers Malaysia worked with over 1,000 secondary school students from 25 schools across Malaysia. These students were given the opportunity to gain hands-on STEM learning, with a focus on technology.

In Sarawak, 600 students were selected, while a peer-to-peer coaching was also implemented to share the knowledge with the larger student community of about 12,000 students from all participating schools in Sarawak.

Also in attendance at the Shell NXplorers 2023 Sarawak challenge was Jonathan Jolly, general manager for Corporate Relations – East Malaysia, Shell Malaysia.

Shell NXplorers is a global education initiative that empowers young people to address complex challenges faced by the world today and become agent of change by providing them with the tools, methodologies and skills needed to tackle real-world problems, through collaboration, innovation and interdisciplinary approaches.