Support aquaculture industry, Ting tells Sarawakians

MIRI (Oct 12): Sarawakians are called to support the Malaysian Fisheries Department’s initiative to empower the aquaculture industry in the country.

In making this call, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I, Datuk Sebastian Ting said that the aquaculture industry is now one of the main five focuses of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in meeting the protein resource needs of Malaysians.

“Among the efforts undertaken by the Malaysian Fisheries Department is through the hosting of the ‘Rasa-Rasa Akuakultur’ programme which is held to promote the aquaculture industry.

He said this in his speech when officiating the ‘Rasa-Rasa Akuakultur’ programme and ‘Meet the Clients Day’ at the Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department here yesterday.

On the Meet the Clients Day, Ting, whose text speech was read by Penghulu Leonard Fong, said the event served as a good platform for the clients, especially fishermen, breeders and product operators to address issues, questions or suggestions to the department.

“It is also to establish a client-friendly environment towards improving the image of the department,” he said.

Among those present were head of Sarawak Fisheries department (Aquaculture) Chai Pui Shan and Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department Region 3 chief Rizwan Nordin.