S’wak Chinese commerce body sec-gen: Take drastic measures against subsidy abuse, leakage

KUCHING (Oct 12): Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) secretary-general Datuk Jonathan Chai called for drastic measures to be taken against the abuse and leakage in the subsidies provided by the federal government.

Chai remarked that the proposal to implement a targeted subsidy mechanism or the scrapping of subsidies was a highly sensitive issue that had to be thoroughly evaluated, considering that customers are now facing inflationary pressure from rising cost of living.

He opined that any moves to scrap subsidies or implement targeted subsidies for goods might trigger another round of inflation that would have a severe impact on the cost of living.

“I personally favour the idea of having drastic measures be taken against the long-standing problems (subsidy abuse and leakage), especially at the time when our country is facing fiscal strains,” he told The Borneo Post.

“It is understandable that the federal government would come up with measures such as targeted subsidy, but the leakages from the subsidy system would have defeated its objective to support consumers.

“Time and again, we have heard cases of subsidised diesel being smuggled out of the country for quick profit by unscrupulous traders, alongside 1kg-packets of cooking oil being rumoured to have ended up in the shelves of the grocery stores in our neighbouring countries,” he said.

Such subsidy leakages, he added, were undeniably pressing and ought to be given attention and put to an end.

“Of course, it’s no easy task for the ministry concerned to design a system to ensure that only targeted, deserving individuals can benefit from it,” he said.

“It’s time to put a stop to all the leakages including the subsidy system, as well as our public procurement system,” he said, while suggesting for the government to broaden the base or source of income to strengthen the country’s fiscal position or its revenue capacity.

He also expressed his hope for a more comprehensive system to be in place, as well as for the federal government to be more empathetic towards the people and the businesses that are still struggling to recover from the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.