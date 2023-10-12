Transport Minister: MYAirline owes 125,000 affected passengers a public apology

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): The Transport Ministry has called for MYAirline Sdn Bhd to issue a public apology to the 125,000 passengers affected by its abrupt suspension of operations.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said it was very irresponsible for the airline company to “disappear” without a formal notice to Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) or the Transport Ministry.

“I would like to go on record regarding this issue that we (Transport Ministry and Mavcom) were caught by surprise and shocked by what has happened.

“Not only did the passengers fail to board their flights, even the airline staff on ground were not present at the airport.

“MYAirline must make a public apology to those who were affected with the operation suspension on top of ensuring a refund to the passengers,” Loke told a press conference here at the Parliament building. – Malay Mail

