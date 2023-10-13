An evening of pure enchantment at Borneo Opera Festival Gala Night

KUCHING (Oct 13): It was an evening of pure enchantment at the Borneo Opera Festival (BOF) Gala Night at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here last night.

Opera aficionados and culture enthusiasts converged to partake in an event that transcended the boundaries of time and place, weaving together music, elegance, and tradition into an unforgettable tapestry.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who officiated at the event on behalf of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, commended the organising committee for bringing together people from all walks of life, especially the younger generation.

“I would like to thank the organisers for bringing an opera event like this to Sarawak. It seems that the response and interest in this kind of event or festival is evident here.

“If we compare it to other musical events that have been held here such as the Rainforest World Music Festival, we also started from small and year after year it was accepted by the community.

“InsyaAllah, we will see if this festival can be held again in the coming years because I see that the celebration is there, the support is there, the fans are there too,” he told reporters.

Festival organiser Pauline Peck of Borneo Season Opera II Palcoscenico, shared her dreams and aspirations for the festival.

“Our vision was not just about presenting opera as an art form, but also about fostering talent and providing a platform for budding artistes in the Southeast Asian region; and nurturing an enduring love for the opera among the people of Sarawak,” she said.

The gala night featured a star-studded lineup including Italian baritone Maestro Alfio Grasso, Italian conductor Silvano Frontalini, Romanian artiste Ioan Vrasmas, Egyptian opera director Abdallah Saad, Italian tenor Domenico Menini, Spanish soprano Beatriz Sylvan, and the Teatro d’Opera Italiana, known as Opera Vox Orchestra.

Powerful local sensation Jeanne-Marie Druce began the night with her soul-stirring rendition of the state anthem, filling those present with pride and patriotism.

The musical journey continued with a diverse selection of classical pieces as the crowd was treated to masterpieces by composers such as Johann Strauss, Augustin Lara, Giuseppe Verdi, WA Mozart, and Jacques Offenbach.

Each performance was met with thunderous applause, highlighting the exceptional talents of the orchestra and vocalists.

The orchestra also presented the traditional Italian song ‘Bella Ciao’, with a solo by violinist Bogdan Costache.

The emotional and stirring performances of Giacomo Puccini’s ‘O Mio Babbino Caro’ and ‘Nessun Dorma’, as well as ‘Rasa Sayang’, evoked a deep sense of connection and appreciation for both western classical music and local traditional numbers.

The Gala Night reached its crescendo with the joyful and rousing ‘Radetzky March’ and ‘Funiculi Funiculà’, where all the vocalists and musicians came together to deliver an unforgettable finale.

As the night drew to a close, attendees had the opportunity to meet the performers, exchange thoughts, and express their admiration for an evening that will surely be etched in their memories.