Anwar: Chicken, eggs will no longer be controlled goods, prices to be determined by market demand

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): The government today announced that the temporary ceiling price imposed for chickens and eggs will be waived to allow room for the market to freely manoeuvre in ensuring uninterrupted supply.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his Budget 2024 speech, said the present trend revealed that the supply of eggs and chicken has stabilised and the present retail price is far below the controlled ceiling price.

Separately, Anwar also announced the government’s intention to implement a gradual rationalisation of petroleum subsidies involving diesel where exemptions will be given to only a select few.

Diesel subsidies however will continue to be enjoyed by selected consumers such as logistics companies.

“With this approach, this will prevent subsidy leakages, and at the same time, reduce the impact on daily goods for the people,” he said. – Malay Mail

