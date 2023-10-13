Budget 2024: Better facilities, internet access among S’wakian grassroots chiefs’ wishes

KUCHING (Oct 13): It is the hope of Ketua Kampung Apo Kenyiwan Victoria Mujan Nyeigok and her villagers that the rural areas would be fully equipped with basic facilities.

Victoria, 52, was asked on her wish list for Budget 2024 as a grassroots leader.

“As Ketua Kampung, it’s sad that my people still do not have adequate water supply until today. In fact, some longhouses here (Tubau) do not even have proper electricity supply.

“On another hand, internet access is still limited here. This makes it difficult for my people to promote and sell their agriculture products online, so they need to go downtown to do so, which actually burdens them financially,” said Victoria, who is also the women’s chief for Apo Kenyiwan in Tubau, Bintulu Division.

Victoria’s wish list includes reliable internet connection and essential funds to overcome basic facility challenges in the rural areas.

“With adequate water and electric supply, as well as good internet connectivity, we can do so much as a community without needing to leave our ‘kampung’ (village).

“This will empower them to make strides in their business endeavours, ultimately improving their socio-economic standing,” she said.

She also added that people in the rural areas could thrive on agro-tourism, citing Vietnam and Thailand as examples of where they could learn from.

Caleena Lallang Sakai, 70, the Penghulu for Bario Central, had a similar wish list.

“We need reliable and stable internet connectivity because this is how we can help our community generate income.

“Without strong internet access, it would be difficult for us to market our offerings onto a higher level,” she said.

Caleena also hopes for funds to be made available for improvement works on the roads and the development of agriculture in the rural areas such as Bario.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA) president Dr Jawing Chunggat said his budget wish list encompassed entrepreneurship, education, carbon economy, green technology, as well as youth and women’s empowerment.

In sharing the views of SDGA, he said they hoped for financial grants made available to Sarawak’s aspiring entrepreneurs, especially those venturing into the field of agriculture and food industries.

“This is in line with the food security agenda of the country. Seed capital has always been a stumbling block for many budding entrepreneurs,” he said.

On education, Dr Jawing said the Ministry of Education had held discussions with airline companies to lower airfares for students travelling between East and Peninsular Malaysia during the festive seasons throughout this year.

“A continuation of this discussion should be done to ensure that undergraduate students would not be burdened by the cost of travel during festive seasons.

“Perhaps, a special student card could be introduced, backed by funds from the federal government to ensure cheaper airfares for students,” he said.

Adding on, he said the association also hoped that rural communities would be encouraged to participate in the carbon economy, and this would be facilitated by allocation of special funds under the national budget.

“A special fund can be set aside to encourage rural landowners explore opportunities in carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) activities that are in line with the state’s and nation’s green economy aspirations,” he added.

Moreover, Dr Jawing hoped that more Malaysians could own eco-friendly vehicles, which should be possible through the introduction of incentives.

“Sarawak is the first state to receive AP (approved permit) to import electric vehicles and cars powered by hydrogen. Perhaps with greater subsidies or tax incentives, more Malaysians could own these eco-friendly vehicles.”

He also hoped the Youth Development Fund supported by the federal government would be channelled to youth organisations for the implementation of activities that would align with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s agenda for empowering youths as part of the Malaysia Madani principle.

Aside from that, he hoped all federal government buildings, complexes and major hospitals would have in-house nursery or daycare centre for families with small children.

“This will also encourage more women to remain in or return to the workforce as they will not be burdened with taking care of their families,” he added.

Anwar will table Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat this afternoon.