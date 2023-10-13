Boat ferrying students, motorcycles in Demak Laut sinks

KUCHING (Oct 13): A boat carrying school children and at least six motorcycles sank near the Pengkalan Balang jetty, Kampung Semilang in Demak Laut, here early this morning.

As of the time of writing, the number of victims could not be verified, but it is understood all onboard managed to swim to safety and no injuries were reported.

It is understood that the village is just 20 minutes from the city centre but Kampung Semilang residents still rely on boats to cross the river to Demak Laut Industrial Park.

In response to the incident, netizens have called for infrastructure improvements for the villagers.

When contacted, Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said early investigations showed that the boat had sprung a leak and was overloaded when it sank.

He said there were no strong currents at the time.

“All the victims managed to swim to safety,” he said, but could not confirm the exact number.

Hazland, who is Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, said a tender to build a jetty under the Rural Transformation Project for the area would be issued in December this year.