Borneo Opera Festival could become Sarawak’s latest iconic home-grown event, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Oct 13): The Borneo Opera Festival holds great potential to become another iconic home-grown event that not only attracts international audiences but also serves as a platform for nurturing local talents, said the Premier.

Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said he envisioned a bright future for the festival and looked forward to seeing it join the likes of other annual festivals such as the Rainforest World Music Festival, Borneo Jazz Festival, and Miri Country Music Fest.

“It is through these festivals that we Sarawakians are able to showcase our culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals offerings to the world, and, in turn, we are able to exchange knowledge with international performers,” he in a speech for the Borneo Opera Festival Gala Night at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here last night.

“It has long been my desire to see our future Sarawak Performing Arts Centre become the region’s very own ‘Istana Budaya Sarawak’ and the Sarawak government recognises the importance of supporting the arts and ensuring that they continue to thrive, bringing joy and inspiration to generations to come.”

Abang Johari’s speech was read by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The inaugural Borneo Opera Festival Gala seeks to be an enchanting voyage into the world of opera featuring international luminaries and local talents.

The star-studded lineup includes Italian baritone Maestro Alfio Grasso, Italian conductor Silvano Frontalini, Romanian artiste Ioan Vrasmas, Egyptian opera director Abdallah Saad, Italian tenor Domenico Menini, and the Teatro d’Opera Italiana, known as Opera Vox Orchestra, among others.

Local sensation, Jeanne-Marie Druce, was met with rapturous applause, affirming Sarawak’s place on the global opera stage.

Among those present at the event were DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan; and organiser Pauline Peck.