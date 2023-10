KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): The government recommends that private employers in the country jointly study the appropriateness of remuneration and rewards for employees, taking into account the current cost of living challenges.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that next year the government will start intensifying engagements.

“I call on the private sector to give rewards especially companies that have reasonable profits,” he said when tabling Budget 2024 in Dewan Rakyat today. – Bernama