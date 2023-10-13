Budget 2024: Make use of federal financing facilities to expand, S’wak cottage industry players told

MIRI (Oct 13): Cottage industry players should take advantage of financing facilities provided by the federal government to expand and improve their business.

In making the call, Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Miri chairman Simon Ilus encouraged rural folk, especially the Bidayuh community, to establish their own cottage industry in their respective village as this would help spur the local economy.

“We in Sabah and Sarawak should take up these financing facilities as many of our folks are already running small businesses, but they may not know the availability of such funding.

“If they carry out their cottage industry, for example a homestay business in their respective village or town, it will not only generate income for them but will also become an attraction for their kampung,” he told The Borneo Post.

He was commenting on Budget 2024 tabled by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier, in which it was announced that the federal government would be allocating a total of RM44 billion for loans and financing of micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

Of the total, RM330 million is allocated under the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun) to provide financing facilities to small-time traders such as batik and crafts entrepreneurs, Orang Asli, as well as Bumiputera entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak.

Adding on, Simon said DBNA through its entrepreneurship sub-committee could play a more proactive role in helping Bidayuh entrepreneurs be aware of the financing facilities available to them.

He also suggested that villagers with idle lands turn to Tekun to secure start-up financing to enable them to venture into commercial padi planting.

“My hope is that there will not be too much bureaucracy or strict requirements involved in applying and securing financing, so as to allow more people to benefit and improve their livelihood,” he said.