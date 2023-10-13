Budget 2024: RM10 mln for collab between federal, state govts to intensify cultural activities

KUCHING (Oct 13): An allocation of RM10 million in the 2024 Budget has been allocated for collaborations between the federal and state governments in various initiatives including intensifying cultural activities in Sabah and Sarawak.

In announcing this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also outlined plans to establish the Pusat Etnik dan Budaya Perak and restoration of the Songket Weaving Centre in Tuanku Nur Zahirah Complex in Kuala Terengganu and Desa Ukiran Kayu in Besut, Terengganu.

He also disclosed plans to preserve minority languages such as the Siamese ethnic language.

“In order to support local handicraft products, the government will also give special relaxation for the procurement of up to RM200,000 for each order to handicraft entrepreneurs registered with the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation,” he said when tabling the 2024 Budget at the Dewan Rakyat today.

In order to dignify national art, culture, language and literature, the government also provides RM50 million to agencies that have the potential to highlight national works of art and literature, intensify heritage theater performances and foster an interest in reading masterpieces among the youth, he added.

“Literature can revive the reader’s imagination and the patriotic spirit of love for the country and at the same time educate moral inspiration and noble values in the soul of the nation,” he said.