Budget 2024: RM12.3 bln allocated to Sabah, Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 13): The federal government has allocated RM12.3 billion under the 2024 Budget to fuel the development of Sabah and Sarawak.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, marking a significant step toward addressing long-standing disparities and fulfilling the promises of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

In the budget allocation, Sabah takes the lead with RM6.5 billion, while Sarawak will benefit from RM5.8 billion in funds.

This distribution signifies the government’s commitment to bridge development gaps and foster growth in these two states.

“Sabah and Sarawak are given attention because we have been left behind in implementing the 1963 Malaysia Agreement,” he said when tabling the 2024 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In addition to the substantial funding, the federal government has also taken steps to decentralise the implementation of development projects. Projects with a value below RM50 million will now be handled by technical agencies, providing more localised control over development efforts.

Furthermore, Anwar highlighted the revision of special interim grants for Sabah and Sarawak, which had remained unchanged since 1969.

“We have increased rates Interim Special Grant for Sarawak and Sabah to RM300 million compared to RM16 million for Sarawak and RM125.6 million for Sabah. Last review of Special Grants to Sarawak and Sabah were made in 1969 and 2022 respectively,” he said.

In the legislative sphere, the ‘Rang Undang-Undang Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri Malaysia (Pindaan) 2023’ has been passed in the Dewan Rakyat to align with the recommendations of the 1963 Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) report, ensuring that the interests of Sabah and Sarawak are duly represented.

In an effort to bolster the electricity sector in Sabah, the federal government will transfer oversight of power supply to the Sabah state government, effective January 3, 2024. Despite the handover of control, the federal government has committed to supporting Sabah in strengthening its electricity industry, including subsidies to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) until the SESB Transformation Plan is successfully executed.

Additionally, to ensure the stability and reliability of electricity supply, the federal government is planning to support the implementation of solar hybrid energy generation and the construction of electrical transmission lines in southern Sabah.

Lastly, negotiations are underway for the transfer of Bintulu Port and Rural Air Services (RAS) operation to the Sarawak state government.