Budget 2024: RM2.8 bln allocated for federal road, bridge maintenance

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): The government has allocated a total of RM2.8 billion for federal road and bridge maintenance works next year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar who is also Finance Minister said the allocation includes a total of RM300 million for G1 to G4 contractors.

He said the services of 115 district engineers will be enhanced with an allocation of RM200,000 compared to RM100,000 this year, involving a total allocation of RM30 million.

“In addition, RM100 million is allocated for the maintenance of street lights including replacement with energy-efficient LED types that can save up to 60 per cent on electricity. RM50 million is also provided for the same purpose in areas under local authorities nationwide.

“RM50 million is provided to improve accident-prone areas including upgrading existing traffic lights to smart traffic lights on federal roads to help ease traffic congestion,” he said when tabling the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Anwar said state governments should fully utilise the allocation for the Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS) totalling RM5.4 billion channelled by the federal government to ensure that state roads are in the best condition for the benefit of the people.

Road safety will continue to be the government’s priority, he said, adding that as of August this year, 4,100 federal roads riddled with potholes have been identified and repaired.

Besides that, Anwar said toilet repair works at 8,354 schools are almost complete and RM150 million will be allocated to repair 150 public toilets nationwide next year. – Bernama