Budget 2024: RM58.1 bln allocated to finance govt grants

KUCHING (Oct 13): A total of RM58.1 billion has been allocated to finance various forms of government grants to the people next year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said these include subsidies, incentives and assistance.

“Almost 50 per cent of this allocation is to control the price of goods and services for the benefit of the people.

“For example, RM225 million is provided to finance costs distribution of basic necessities such as petrol, LPG, flour, rice and cooking oil to rural and rural areas under the Program Community Drumming,” said Anwar who is also Finance Minister when tabling the 2024 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today.

On the programme, Anwar said it will be expanded to new areas among them in the zone of Abai, Sandakan in Sabah and Engkerebai, Mukah in Sarawak.

According to Anwar, increased national income from economic restructuring and fiscal spending will be best utilised to raise living standards of people to a more meaningful level.

In this respect, he said, emphasis is placed on channeling continue to provide cash assistance to poor people in addition to providing education, health and basic infrastructure for all.