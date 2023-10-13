Budget 2024: RM58.7 bln allocated for Education Ministry

KUCHING (Oct 13): The Ministry of Education has been allocated RM58.7 billion under the 2024 Budget, an increase from RM55.2 billion set aside in the previous budget.

According to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, a total of RM1.9 billion will be provided to upgrade and maintain schools throughout the country.

“This includes RM930 million for upgrading works on poor buildings and infrastructure in 450 schools including 185 (school) projects in Sarawak and 155 in Sabah.

“A total of RM1 billion is for maintenance in all types of schools namely national schools, religious schools, Tamil, and Chinese schools, including special education schools with focus on the needs of autistic students,” said the Finance Minister when tabling the 2024 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, a total of 26 new schools will be built nationwide with the cost of RM2.5 billion.

Among them would be SMK Laya-laya in Tuaran, Sabah; SMK Baie in Bintulu, Sarawak; SMK Seri Melati in Kuantan, Pahang; SMK Bandar Universiti in Bandar Seri Iskandar, Perak; and SMK Binjai in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

“Education remains the main component of receiving the highest allocation in the Second Madani Budget,” Anwar said.