Budget 2024: RM80 mln allocated for preservation, conservation of Unesco’s heritage sites

KUCHING (Oct 13): The federal government has allocated RM80 million for the preservation and conservation of potential heritage buildings and sites recognised by Unesco.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the 2024 Budget today said the allocated funds will go toward the preservation and conservation of several Unesco-recognised sites, including Niah Cave in Sarawak, Bujang Valley in Kedah, and Royal Belum in Perak.

“Areas, buildings, and heritage sites of tourists’ focus will continuously be maintained to maintain beauty, safety and cleanliness,” he said Anwar, emphasising the importance of safeguarding the country’s cultural treasures.

Additionally, RM20 million has been allocated to the state governments to maintain and conserve popular tourist attractions. Among the beneficiaries of this fund are Tasik Timah Tasoh in Perlis, Kenong Rimba Park in Pahang, and Teluk Kemang Beach in Negeri Sembilan.

As part of the government’s commitment to further enhance Malaysia’s cultural and creative offerings, RM20 million will be provided to Think City to preserve the cultural value of Kuala Lumpur as a creative city.

According to Anwar, Malaysia, known for its cultural diversity and natural treasures, excels in niche tourism markets, including ecotourism, scuba diving, golf, weddings, and health tourism.

“This potential should be worked on with a thorough framework to reinvigorate the tourism sector to become the engine of national economic growth,” he said.

Anwar disclosed that the government has set a target of welcoming 26.1 million foreign tourists with an estimated domestic expenditure of RM97.6 billion.

To achieve this goal, the government is investing RM350 million in promotion and tourism activities.

The key components of the investment include organising the Visit Malaysia 2026 Campaign, collaboration with the industry in promotional and organizing activities for domestic and foreign tourism events, providing assistance to more than 200 cultural activists in organizing art and cultural activities, offering charter flight matching grants to increase easy access to international flights to Malaysia, and providing funds to the Islamic Tourism Center (ITC) to develop a Muslim-friendly tourism industry in Malaysia.