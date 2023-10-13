Budget 2024: RM82 mln allocated to build 26 preschools under MoE

KUCHING (Oct 13): A total of 26 new preschools under the Ministry of Education will be built involving a cost of RM82 million next year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the construction of preschool buildings would, among others, include in Abang Kadir Gedong National School in Simunjan, Sarawak.

“Early childhood education will continue to be given attention,” Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said when tabling the 2024 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Next year too, Kemas will be allocated RM586 million, he added.

“A total of 10 new nurseries and taska with cost RM31 million will be built in Kampung Paya Berenjut, Kemaman, Terengganu; Felda Jelai 1, Tamping, Negeri Sembilan and Taman Kota Masai, Johor Bahru, Johor.

“A sum of RM20 million is also provided for upgrading Kemas Early Childhood Education premises,” he said.

Adding on, Anwar said the appreciation of Islamic education and knowledge of the Quran will continue to be empowered from an early age.

“The government will implement the Pre-Program Tahfiz Kemas with an allocation of RM20 million with a target to give birth to 100,000 hufaz cilik by 2026,” he said.

On another matter, Anwar said the federal government will expand the Baitul Mahabbah programme of the Immigration Department of Malaysia in three more centres, one temporary settlement each in Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsula with an allocation of RM10 million.

This initiative seeks to provide temporary accommodation for children.