Capital A to benefit most from MYAirline suspension of operations

KUCHING (Oct 13): Capital A will stand to gain the most from the suspension of MyAirline Sdn Bhd’s operations after less than a year of being in the field.

According to its press statement, this is due to significant financial pressures and the suspension is pending shareholder restructuring and a recapitalisation.

MYAirline said it is “exploring all avenues to reactivate its operations and fly the skies again.”

The low-cost airline said it will “continue to issue further updates when they are available.”

“We acknowledge the anger and frustration faced by our passengers and all affected parties and MYAirline unequivocally admits its responsibility for this fiasco which was caused by our abrupt notice,” it said in a statement.

MYAirline was operating nine Airbus A320s configured with 180 seats each and flying to domestic destinations, save for Bangkok.

The team at Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank Research) saw that MYAirline’s business model was very similar to Capital A’s in that it was operating as a low cost carrier flying to domestic and ASEAN destinations.

“MYAirline competes directly with Capital A’s 100 per cent owned Malaysia AirAsia (MAA) which historically contributes more than 80 per cent to group earnings,” it commented yesterday.

“Coupled with the delayed delivery of narrow body Boeing B737 MAX 8s to Malaysia Airlines, the industry’s domestic capacity will take time to return to 100% of 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels.

“This will exert upward pressure on fares.”

Moreover, the researchers highlighted the timing of MYAirlines’ suspension is at the start of the year-end travelling period.

Maybank IB Research noted that plane fares tend to peak in the fourth quarter (4Q), which may mean a bumper 4Q for Capital A.

AirAsia also offered a 50 per cent discount on one-way base fares exclusively to MYAirline passengers affected by the carrier’s suspension of operations.

“All else being equal, every RM1 higher than average MAA fare will accrete RM25 million to RM30 million to group earnings.”