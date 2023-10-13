Car at Samajaya traffic light intersection bursts into flames, driver makes lucky escape

KUCHING (Oct 13): A 30-year-old driver was lucky to escape when his car suddenly caught fire at the Samajaya traffic light intersection around 12.20pm today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the driver is believed to have been heading to Kuching from Kota Samarahan when the incident occurred.

“The fire was fully extinguished by firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station within minutes, with water sourced from their fire truck,” said the statement.

Bomba said the fire destroyed the small hatchback car.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters ended their operation at 12.49pm.