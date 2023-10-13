CelcomDigi, Petros team up to provide connectivity at remote onshore drilling site

KUCHING (Oct 13): CelcomDigi Berhad (CelcomDigi) is partnering with Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) to provide communications solution to connect the company’s new onshore well drilling site located at Block SK433, which covers Miri-Marudi area in northern Sarawak.

To support the need for a cost-effective connectivity solution in this area which before has little to no coverage, CelcomDigi has installed a dedicated network setup including a portable base transceiver station (PBTS) within a three-week timeframe.

CelcomDigi in a news release said this installation is set to benefit over 100 employees who are working at the onshore well drilling project site, where they will experience full high-speed connectivity to easily stay connected with their families, friends and colleagues despite being in a remote area.

It also said that with a stable network in place, Petros will also be better prepared to manage the risk of health, safety and security of the project site and the employees, in the unlikely event of an emergency.

CelcomDigi chief enterprise business officer Afizulazha Abdullah said the telco company is excited to be part of this historic milestone for Sarawak’s onshore drilling and able to support Petros in providing high-speed connectivity for the people who will be working at this remote project site.

“With this new setup, CelcomDigi has laid the groundwork for Petros to later equip this onshore site with innovative technology and customised digital solutions which may help drive its overall operational efficiencies and performance.

“As a trusted digital partner, we look forward to continuing working with Petros to unlock more synergies and opportunities in delivering the best digital experience at both its onshore and offshore sites,” he said.