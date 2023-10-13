DAP leader asked to apologise to Sabah TYT over award issue

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 13): Former DAP nominated assemblyman Datuk Ronnie Loh opined that DAP should have used appropriate channels to discuss internal party issues instead of using social media.

He said the statement by one of the country’s main party leaders regarding the awarding of the title of ‘Datuk’ to two of his representatives in Sabah seemed to be looking down on the prestigious honor.

“The leader should apologize to Yang Di-Pertua Negeri (TYT) Tun Juhar Mahiruddin as the action in question is rude and embarrassing to the people of Sabah.

“Following that, I along with veteran leaders Datuk Aloysius Mobijin and Datin Soh Kee Suat went to Istana Seri Kinabalu to deliver a letter to the TYT to take action against the leader,” he said in a statement Thursday.

Ronnie said this is the second time the leader had acted rudely using social media as a channel to deal with matters that should be discussed internally in the party.

“The award was conferred in conjunction with the Tun Juhar’s 70th birthday.

“Two of the party’s representatives were awarded the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) medal which carries the title of ‘Datuk’,” he said.

Ronnie said the leader should thank the TYT for the award.

According to him, such statements can also affect the existing unity between all races and ethnicities in Sabah.

Soh meanwhile said leaders should be aware of the actions that are being taken and should be stopped.

“As a native of Sabah, I hope that such an incident will not happen again for the third time,” she said.

Aloysius, 80, who had previously served with the British North Borneo Police and the Royal Malaysian Police, was also disappointed as this is the second time such an incident occurred.

“If he does not want his party members to receive awards from TYT, the matter should be discussed internally.

“The open statement is seen as disrespecting the Head of State,” he said.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke recently said that the party’s central executive committee would decide on the appropriate action to be taken against Datuk Chan Foong Hin, who is Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister and Sabah DAP secretary Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, who is state Industrial and Entrepreneur Development Minister for receiving the award.

Loke told a news portal that he had advised the two leaders to adhere to the party’s policy that only retired DAP members are allowed to accept honours given out by the heads of state and Federal Governments.

Chan said that he was fully aware of the DAP’s current policy since 2018 which states that only the party’s retirees are entitled to receive such award.

However, he said it was not easy to refuse the award offer from the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah and the state government.

Chan added he and Phoong had thought of withdrawing but their names were already gazetted and have to respect the decision and recommendation by Tun Juhar and the Sabah government.

He said he would leave it to the party to decide on the issue.