Dr Annuar: Allocation for works on dilapidated schools in S’wak needs to be disbursed immediately

SIBU (Oct 13): The allocation for repair and upgrading works on dilapidated schools in Sarawak under Budget 2024 should be channelled immediately to the state government, as early as next year.

In voicing this out, Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said with school upgrading projects costing RM50 million and below being implemented early, it would greatly benefit the children and the teachers.

When tabling Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that RM1.9 billion would be provided to upgrade and maintain schools throughout the country and from the total, RM930 million would be for upgrading works on poor buildings and infrastructure in 450 schools nationwide, including 185 projects in Sarawak and 155 in Sabah.

On this, Dr Annuar added: “We must get the list and the project sum for each (project). If it’s RM50 million and below, then it should be implemented by the state government and the fund should be channelled immediately to the state government, as early as next year.

“This is in line with the previous policy where all projects costing RM50 million and below, the fund should be given to the state government to implement.”

For the record, in early January, Anwar announced that the Finance Ministry had agreed that any project worth RM50 million and below should be handed over to Sabah and Sarawak for direct management.

The Prime Minister said this was among the matters discussed and agreed to by the government as part of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).