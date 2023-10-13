Dr Sim: 2024 Budget still focuses more on operational spending

KUCHING (Oct 13): The National Budget remains operational-biased when it comes to expenditures, observed Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“It’s an extremely challenging budget for Prime Minister amidst currency depreciation and cost increases post-Covid-19.

“As expected, the federal budget remains operational-biased, compared to the Sarawak Budget, which is development-biased,” he told The Borneo Post when asked for his comment on Budget 2024 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Dr Sim, however, said his disappointment over the low allocation given for Sarawak under this budget, the recent announcement by the Prime Minister about funding for the proposed construction of Sarawak Cancer Centre in Kota Samarahan somewhat compensated this.

“The cancer centre project is long overdue, but I am determined to get the paperwork done to ensure that the works can begin as soon as possible.

“Let’s get the necessary paperwork signed so that we can get the project started.

“Let’s get it going together, with matters like autonomy over health and education under MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) be attended to as soon as possible,” he added.

On Special Grant for Sarawak as provided in Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, Dr Sim said Sarawak had received a similar amount for next year.

“As regards the Special Grant under (Article) 112D, we’re grateful for the RM300 million, and this is the second year that we receive it, with the same amount,” he said.

Still, Dr Sim hoped that the formula for the special annual grant to Sarawak could be finalised soon.

“Hope we would have a permanent basis based on a formula, after 60 years of the formation of Malaysia,” he added.